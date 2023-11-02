Absa and Women in Tech’s Laptop Donation and Innovation Hub

Absa, in collaboration with Women in Tech, donates 30 laptops to Sea Point High School. As part of an initiative, the donation contributed to the transformation of the school’s computer lab into a cutting-edge Innovation Hub, officially launched yesterday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The impact of this donation goes beyond the physical laptops; Sea Point High School will now be able to offer Computer Applications Technology (CAT) as a subject, providing the opportunity for the 550 students to acquire critical technology skills. Furthermore, the new computer lab will serve as an innovative space and empower students to acquire additional digital skills, including learning how to code.

“At Absa, supporting learning and skills development in science, technology engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs which enhance employability and talent activation amongst the youth is a priority. This is one of the many upliftment projects that we run with Women in Tech, and it is deeply rooted in our determination to be an active force for good in the communities in which we operate,” says Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy, Governance and Reporting for Absa Technology.

Women in Tech, an international non-profit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap and support women in pursuing careers in technology, is proud to be part of this initiative and to create an impact in the student’s life. “This is another way in which our collaboration with Absa is creating significant learning opportunities for young people. The transformation of Sea Point High School’s computer lab into an Innovation Hub signifies a significant step toward ensuring students have access to the digital tools and knowledge necessary for success in the 21st century,” says Melissa Slaymaker, Women in Tech Director for Africa.

In September, Absa and Women in Tech also unveiled a computer center that serves over 200 students weekly in Philippi Village in Cape Town. “For Absa, it is about driving positive change and taking meaningful actions today that sustain our tomorrow. These initiatives signify our ongoing efforts to narrow the digital gap and uplift as many individuals as possible,” concludes Dutuma.