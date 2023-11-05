5 cybersecurity trends SA businesses must watch in 2024

South Africa’s cybersecurity landscape is growing more hazardous, with the country emerging as the hub of cybercrime in Africa, according to a recent Interpol report. It’s essential for local businesses to track trends that shape the sector as cyber threats continue to increase.

Langa Dube, Regional Director for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) South Africa and the Rest of Africa highlights the necessity for businesses to enhance their cyber-resilience in the face of evolving threats. A recent report from TCS outlines five pivotal cybersecurity trends for success in 2024.

1. Generative AI and Its Influence on Cybersecurity

Generative AI is escalating the frequency and complexity of cyber-attacks, introducing new challenges for companies. This technology enables cybercriminals to execute sophisticated and subtle attacks, such as deepfakes and evolving malware, jeopardizing systems on a large scale.

“To counter these threats, businesses must adopt AI-driven cybersecurity to improve enterprise security through automated compliance and configuration hardening, addressing micro-segmentation challenges, and fine-tuning least-privilege access,” says Dube.

Businesses should educate employees on the secure use of AI tools, secure data transmitted to and from AI tools, implement strict access control, and continuously harden models to address potential vulnerabilities.

2. Rising Importance of CISOs

With mounting cyber-attacks, C-suites will be more involved in cybersecurity decisions, increasing executive accountability and focusing on cybersecurity matters. The role of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) is set to evolve towards becoming involved in business strategy decisions, with increased autonomy and direct reporting to boards.

3. The Growth of Regulated ‘Sovereign Cloud’

Sovereign cloud adoption will increase as countries develop data sovereignty laws and initiatives. This cloud enables companies to protect data from unauthorized access and comply with data protection regulations, such as South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

4. Digital Ecosystem Risks

As digital ecosystems become more sophisticated, cyber threats will expand. Enterprises are advised to adopt a continuous approach to threat management by consolidating vendors and broadening threat assessments to include integrated supply chains.

5. Widening Talent Gaps in Cybersecurity

The cybersecurity skills gap has doubled since 2019. To address this, businesses should consider hiring in-house specialists or partnering with managed services providers to strengthen defenses against advanced threats.

Dube emphasizes the importance of understanding these industry trends for businesses to remain secure in the evolving cybersecurity landscape of South Africa.

