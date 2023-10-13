Safaricom Hosts the Second Annual Engineering Summit dubbed Decode 2.0

Safaricom hosted a second edition of the Safaricom Engineering Summit under the theme of “Igniting Africa’s Digital Renaissance.”

The two-day forum, attended by over 800 in-person industry stakeholders and thousands of others online, seeks to build on the learnings and successes of the first edition. Some initiatives under the summit include over 53 Safaricom campus tours, hackathons, and innovation Weeks nationwide. Over 617 members have graduated through these initiatives, courtesy of the Industry Digital Talent Program.

“This event, aptly named Safaricom Decode 2.0, is not just a conference but a dynamic platform that empowers Safaricom engineers to showcase their technical prowess and connect with the broader tech community.

“It is a testament to our commitment to being the Tech Partner of choice for Digital and Creatives. Kenya is a youthful country with immense opportunities. By combining the power of tech and purpose, we intend to tap into the ability and skill set of the youth, supporting them to take full advantage of the digital space and gain immensely from it,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom.

During the Summit, Safaricom launched 3 new platforms, including the Entertainment Hub, the Safaricom Developer portal and the newly revamped M-PESA Daraja API.

The Safaricom Entertainment Hub is a customer Content Platform aggregating all Safaricom content ranging from Video, Music, Gaming, Education and more. The hub will be a one stop shop with a seamless payment gateway for all forms of content.

On the other hand, the Safaricom Developer Portal is a web-based platform that serves as a central hub for software developers, offering essential resources and tools to streamline the development process while improving efficiency and productivity. The portal ensures a user-friendly and responsive interface, enhancing the developer experience while ensuring that code quality and security remain paramount.

The M-PESA Daraja API Gateway Developers Portal has been revamped with hybrid cloud architecture with superior API Billing and Monetization capabilities, self-service ticketing for API issues, and revamped API documentation. The revamp offers customers a better developer experience, with customer and partner-initiated transactions being completed even faster.

The telco also showcased a demonstration of the Digital Twin, AI powered technology that generates a lifelike digital replica of a human in the form of audio or video, that responds to new requests as the actual human would.

The summit, whose Chief Guest was the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei sought to showcase the advances made to meet the needs of the Kenyan and African tech industry as it navigates the fresh challenges and opportunities brought forth by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Fintech.