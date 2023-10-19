Qatar Airways and Starlink Deliver High-Speed Onboard Wi-fi

Qatar is now the largest airline set to offer Starlink’s High-Speed Wi-fi service on specified aircraft and routes. The high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access will be complimentary for all passengers with frictionless ‘One-Click-Access’ onboard.

Additionally, Starlink will allow passengers to utilise Wi-fi speed up to 350 megabits per second for gaming, VPN access, sports streaming and other online functions.

Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to announce its agreement with Starlink to provide seamless and complimentary Wi-Fi to its global passengers.”

Starlink is set to support the entire Qatar Airways fleet. Passengers travelling to over 160 destinations around the world will be able to stay connected with the most advanced high-speed internet service from space. Starlink is also being implemented by JSX, Hawaiian Airlines, airBaltic, and ZIPAIR.

The service will be complimentary for all passengers with a simple “one-click” route for passengers to access the internet. However, few details about the timing of the rollout for the service has been provided.

There is no exact timeframe in which the system will be made available to the public and on which specific aircrafts or routes.