Pick’n’Pay Uses ML to Improve Customer Experience for Smart Shoppers

Pick n Pay, a trailblazer in the loyalty space, celebrates its pioneering spirit as it embarks on a digital transformation journey with the launch of the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app. The app which also uses Machine learning to generate more personalized discounts for its customers, marks the start of a new era of customer engagement and convenience for Smart Shoppers as it aims to become South Africa’s most engaging loyalty programme.

Enabling the Card-Free Smart Shopper Experience

The new app, officially launched today, enables completely digital and card-free Smart Shopper membership. Customers can seamlessly register and instantly receive a virtual card, which can be used in-store or online. Smart Shoppers can also opt for digital receipts on the app, which will be available to view immediately after each transaction.

Another innovative app feature is the ability to purchase data and airtime using Smart Shopper points as payment. This underscores Pick n Pay’s commitment to delivering added value and convenience to its loyal customer base.

A Journey of Digital Transformation

Beyond simplifying the sign-up process, Wayne Mhlanga, Digital Transformation Officer at Pick n Pay, emphasises how the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app is a step on a roadmap to revolutionise the programme in the coming months and years.

“Customers increasingly use smartphones to interact and engage. We intend to meet them where they are.

“Smart Shopper is a leading loyalty proposition in South Africa that gives customers instant savings and points to use as cashback for future shops. The app will now give customers more convenient ways to engage with Smart Shopper benefits, such as an easy way to check your points balance and receive the best Smart Shopper offers.

Wayne also shared that their team has re-engineered the tech behind the app, and that their new machine-learning algorithm is generating more relevant personalised discounts and new product recommendations. These updates lay the groundwork for our future plans to grow the app, and we are excited to build on this platform to bring more and more innovation.

Launch of Smart Shopper Happy Hour

The South African retail food-chain store will also launch a new app-only ‘Smart Shopper Happy Hour’ initiative. As a part of this initiative vouchers will be loaded onto the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app every morning for customers to claim on a first come basis.

The vouchers are then redeemable within a prescribed shopping hour later that day. Shoppers are encouraged to enable app notifications to ensure they don’t miss out on the discounts as they are limited.