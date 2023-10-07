Empowering South African Learners: The Journey of Teaching the Coding and Robotics Curriculum

In our ever-changing technological world, the Coding and Robotics curriculum plays a vital role in exposing our learners to new technologies within the schooling environment and building a foundation of knowledge. Released by the Department of Basic Education, this curriculum aims to guide and prepare learners to solve problems, think critically, work collaboratively and creatively, and function in a digital information-driven world.

South Africa has been increasingly emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in recent years. This recognition stems from the importance of these fields for economic growth and innovation. However, teaching coding and robotics in South Africa presents a dynamic field with its unique set of challenges and opportunities.

The country grapples with a significant digital divide, as many learners lack access to basic technology, and schools have limited access to modern technology, reliable internet, and up-to-date educational resources. These factors can hinder the effective teaching of coding and robotics. Moreover, there is growing awareness of the importance of inclusivity in coding and robotics education.

Carmen Meyer, STEM Content Development Lead at Maskew Miller Learning, notes that efforts have been made to bridge the digital divide through various initiatives, such as coding bootcamps, workshops, innovation hubs, and robotic competitions. These initiatives aim to provide learners with access to digital resources and encourage underrepresented groups, including women and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, to participate.

Supporting the implementation of a Coding and Robotics curriculum requires a collaborative effort involving publishers, educators, and other stakeholders. Meyer emphasizes that “developing well-structured, age-appropriate curriculum materials that align with educational standards and objectives is imperative.”

In support of the Draft Coding and Robotics curriculum for the Foundation Phase (Grades R–3), Maskew Miller Learning has developed content aligned with the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS).

“Our new Smart-Kids Coding and Robotics workbooks consist of write-in worksheets. The workbook is a supplementary resource that teachers can use to introduce the subject to young learners and for parents who want their child to learn and practice the skills required for coding and robotics,” explains Meyer.

These workbooks not only cover the digital skills and knowledge content areas as prescribed by the draft curriculum but also engage learners in enjoyable activities with Robo, an endearing humanoid robot and a new friend to the Smart-Kids characters.

“Robo is one of our proudly South African additions to the well-loved Smart-Kids series. Her silver exterior, pink bow, cute costumes, and glowing circuits show young learners that both boys and girls can be tech-savvy superstars,” adds Meyer.

Robo opens an exciting and imaginative world to young learners, taking them on a journey into the coding and robotics space. With her guidance and participation in activities, Robo teaches young boys and girls logical thinking, decomposition skills, internet safety, and how to code using coding blocks. Most importantly, she ignites confidence and models collaboration in problem-solving, empowering learners to tackle any challenge and unleashing their boundless creativity.

“In a field traditionally dominated by males and most often marketed to little boys, Robo promotes gender equality and inclusivity in the robotics workforce. Robo’s impactful presence in the series encourages learners that robotics is indeed for everyone, paving the way for greater female representation in STEM careers and leadership positions,” Meyer concludes.

Teaching coding and robotics in South Africa is a field that is rapidly evolving, driven by a growing recognition of the importance of tech education for the country’s future. Despite challenges, there is a strong determination to equip South African learners with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age.