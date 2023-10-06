6 tips to help protect yourself and your business from cyberattacks

Securing Your Social Media Accounts

Now that you know how scammers operate and how to spot fake accounts, it’s essential to take proactive measures to secure your social media presence.

Here are six tips to help protect yourself and your business:

1. Content: Be discerning about what you share online, including photographs that reveal your location, location check-ins, and personal opinions, as these can provide attackers with insights to craft a well-thought-out and targeted attack.

2. Enable Backup Codes: When creating a social media account, enable the “backup code” option and store these codes securely. They can help regain access to your account if it’s compromised.

3. Use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Implement two-factor authentication for your accounts, utilizing authentication apps like Google Authenticator for an extra layer of security requiring an authentication code for every login.

4. Strengthen Passwords: Ensure your passwords are complex and unique, avoiding personal information like your name or birthdate, which is easy for hackers to guess. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

5. Regularly Check Login Activity: Periodically review your login activity in the account settings, looking for unusual devices or locations indicating unauthorized access.

6. Privacy Settings: Keep your social media accounts private, especially for personal use. If managing a business page or account, consider separating personal and professional profiles to maintain privacy.

In an era of escalating cyber threats, business executives must remain vigilant against the perils of social media scams. By understanding the tactics employed by scammers, recognizing fake accounts, and implementing robust security measures, executives can protect their personal information, reputations, and businesses from the clutches of cybercriminals. Stay safe, stay secure, and navigate the digital landscape with confidence.