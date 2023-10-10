Dell’s GenAI Solutions Foster Business Transformation

Dell Technologies is expanding its Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, offering businesses comprehensive support throughout their generative AI (GenAI) journeys.

“To maximize AI efforts and support workloads across public clouds, on-premises environments, and at the edge, companies need a robust data foundation with the right infrastructure, software, and services,” said Jeff Boudreau, Chief AI Officer, of Dell Technologies. “That’s what we are building with our expanded validated designs, professional services, modern data lakehouse, and the world’s broadest GenAI solutions portfolio.”

Customizing GenAI Models for Proprietary Data

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA for Model Customization offers pre-trained models for extracting intelligence from data without starting from scratch. It offers customizing GenAI models for specific tasks while ensuring data security, giving organizations flexibility for achieving desired outcomes. Its modular and flexible design supports various computational requirements and uses cases, spanning training diffusion, transfer learning, and prompt tuning.

Supporting GenAI Model Tuning and Inferencing

Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI now support model tuning and inferencing, enabling quicker deployment of GenAI models with proven infrastructure. It features Dell PowerEdge XE9680, the top AI server, or Dell PowerEdge XE8640 with NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs and AI software.

Customers can rapidly feed models with multiple storage data types with the validated design by combining compute power with storage options, such as Dell PowerScale and Dell ObjectScale. The infrastructure is also available via Dell APEX subscription.

Enhancing GenAI Professional Services

Dell is applying its expertise to help customers generate better, faster business results with expanded GenAI professional services capabilities:

– Data Preparation Services-provide customers with a clean, accurate data set in the right format, simplifying data integration for AI projects.

– Dell Implementation Services- establish an operational GenAI platform, accelerating time to value. Dell can operate the full NVIDIA-based GenAI solution with Managed Services.

– Education Services-help customers gain the skills to close the GenAI capabilities gap.

Modernizing Data Infrastructure for AI and Analytics

Dell and Starburst are strengthening their partnership to accelerate AI and analytics efforts with an open, modern data lakehouse solution.

The solution integrates Starburst analytics with Dell PowerEdge and advanced storage, enabling insights extraction from data anywhere.

The solution will offer easy and secure access to multi-cloud data for analytics and AI-driven workflows.