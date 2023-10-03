3 Ways Tech is Being used in the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Technology is transforming every sphere of life, from the way that we plan our day, keep record of our health status, to more complex work and business processes. There are so many different aspects of our reality that are integrating with technology and making the way that things are being done more efficient. With the unfolding of the recent Isreal-Gaza conflict where the death of thousands has been recorded since the onset of the fighting.

Israel’s tech community accounts for nearly one-fifth of the country’s annual gross domestic product. The sector has the largest economic output in the country, according to the Israel Innovation Authority. The tech sector also makes up 10% of the total labor force.

Israeli officials publicly spoke of using technology in their last major war in Gaza in 2021. On 27 September, a week before Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel since 1973 Yom Kippur war, Israeli officials took the chair of NATO’s military committee to the Gaza border to demonstrate their use of artificial intelligence and high-tech surveillance.

The failure of those systems to deliver advanced warning of the attack, demonstrates a potential flaw in the application thereof. Besides technology’s application in its military operations, its use has also been helpful for civilians in a number of ways. Here are five ways that technology is being used in the Israel-Gaza conflict:

The use of Social Media for Vital Communication

Israel’s tech community accounts for nearly one-fifth of the country’s annual gross domestic product. The sector has the largest economic output in the country, according to the Israel Innovation Authority. The tech sector also makes up 10% of the total labor force. Despite this, the tech community are still finding a way to push forward.

Ben-Aroya, co-founder of Spike, a workplace collaboration platform with clients including Fiverr, Snowflake, Spotify and Wix, when commenting on his response to the unfolding of events said, “No one really knew what was going on, but as time passed, social media and texts from friends began to fill me in.”

Technology has allowed companies to continue working amidst the war. Social media channels have allowed businesses to maintain key communication channels with their teams.

Iron Dome Defense System

The Iron Dome defense system developed by two Israeli firms with the support from the U.S is the strongest defense system in the world and has three components: a radar that detects incoming rockets; a command-and-control system that determines the threat level; and an interceptor that, if the system determines human lives or infrastructure are at risk, seeks to destroy the incoming rocket before it strikes. According to Israeli officials, the dome has been 90% effective in stopping short-range rockets fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Jihadists.

The Use of Drones to Deliver Medical Supplies

Drones are being used to deliver medical supplies for those affected by the conflict in Israel. According to The Times of Israel, an autonomous drone network was created to deliver medical supplies to hospitals within 200 kilometers.

It’s worth noting that technology can have both positive and negative effects on conflicts like the Israel-Gaza conflict. While it can improve communication and assist in humanitarian efforts, it can also be used for destructive purposes and can exacerbate tensions. For the most up-to-date information on how technology is impacting this conflict, I recommend consulting recent news sources and reports.