AvatarUX is a pioneering game studio that is at the forefront of shaping the future of iGaming. Despite being relatively new to the industry, AvatarUX has gained widespread recognition, thanks to its innovative content and groundbreaking game mechanics.

Their current game portfolio boasts over 20 exceptional slots, all powered by inventive mechanics like PopWins™, MultiPop™, StickyPop™, and the latest addition, Golden Ways. AvatarUX’s focus on distinctive features and inventive game elements ensures an unforgettable gaming experience across its entire range.

They develop all their games using HTML5 technology, ensuring compatibility with various devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets. Operators and players alike highly seek AvatarUX’s games due to their high-quality graphics, user-friendly interface, captivating gameplay, and diverse array of themes.

Nicola Longmuir, CEO of AvatarUX, expressed their excitement about partnering with Slotegrator, enabling them to introduce their impressive content portfolio through Slotegrator’s aggregation offering. This collaboration aligns perfectly with their mission to strengthen their position in the market by working with progressive and intriguing brands.

Ayvar Gabidullin, Business Development Manager at Slotegrator, highlighted AvatarUX’s reputation as a creator of engaging content with award-winning mechanics and expressed their eagerness to incorporate AvatarUX’s games into their platform. They are confident that their operator partners will appreciate the POP mechanics and anticipate a prosperous partnership.