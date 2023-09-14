Lights Out for Nigeria: Country Hit By Nationwide Blackout

Nigeria faces a nationwide power grid collapse, leaving most of the country in the dark. In a notice to the public the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) informed customers released a statement on social media pages that the total system collapse occurred at 12:40 today, 14 September.

According to the statement by Emeka Ezeh Head of Corporate Communications from EEDC, this resulted in massive loss of supply across the network. As a result of this development, they claimed that their interface TCN stations are out of supply resulting in an inability to provide service to their customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

Ezeh added that the company will be on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.