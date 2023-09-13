Leaderex 2023- Igniting South Africa’s Digital Future

Over 500 speakers will be gathering together at the Sandton Convention Centre from 12 – 14 September for the annual Leaderex conference that kick started yesterday at 9:00am.

The convention featuring talks from industry experts extensively explores all aspects of ecommerce, HR, and finances with special emphasis on innovation, trends, solutions, key insights to maximize growth and preparing for a digital future.

The conference that is South Africa’s largest gathering for business leaders, entrepreneurs, government leaders and high potentials was organized by Leader in association with JSE. Payfast by Network International, South Africa’s largest payment gateway, hosted this year’s dedicated payment section.

The conference extended opportunities for visitors to engage in one-on-one advice sessions with experts, participate in 45 minute workshops and view demo sessions from the likes of the top e-commerce, digital marketing and fintech solution providers in the country like BulkSMS, Netcash, Paystack, Payfast, Yoco, and Zoho.

The day was filled with thought provoking questions, where experts thoroughly dissected every aspect of the ecommerce business model, the challenges, opportunities and problems that could potentially arise from them and how to either solve or mitigate them.

A rich and diverse presentation of key insights and knowledge marked the day. Some of the key highlights presented by industry experts included: