Solar Power Boost: WATT Renewable Corporation’s 32MW Deployment

Nigeria| WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT), is an independently owned provider of hybrid solar solutions to deploy over 32MW of solar PV and storage capacity in Nigeria.

Under the contract, solar power and lithium-ion battery storage will be installed at 600 sites, following an Energy-as-a-Service model. These hybrid solar installations will enhance Airtel’s power supply reliability and uptime, crucial as the company expands its network coverage and introduces 4G and 5G technologies in the region.

The partnership aligns with WATT’s commitment to sustainable development, supporting Airtel in achieving its sustainability, reliability, and cost objectives while creating lasting value for communities. By replacing diesel generation with WATT’s hybrid solar solution, local communities will benefit from improved air quality, and Airtel’s scope 1 emissions will be reduced.

The project also involves the implementation of innovative enclosure technology for the balancing systems at the installation sites, improving operational efficiencies. WATT will continue to operate and maintain the energy generation sites, ensuring a consistent supply of reliable, renewable energy and a lasting partnership with Airtel.

Oluwole Eweje, Chief Executive Officer of WATT, expressed, “Collaborating with Airtel presents an excellent opportunity to provide renewable energy to Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, essential for its sustainable growth. This initiative not only supports Airtel’s sustainability goals and enhances air quality for neighboring communities but also strengthens connectivity for millions of users. We’re excited to expand our presence in the telecommunications sector, where we plan to remain active in the coming months and years.”

WATT is a private independent clean energy technology producer, offering sustainable energy solutions through a combination of photovoltaics (PV), advanced energy storage technology, and genset. The company provides turnkey engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) services in Africa, the United States, and Canada.