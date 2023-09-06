International AWS Skills Training Center Now Open in Cape Town

The first International AWS Skills Center in Cape Town, South Africa, was launched in August 2023, furthering their mission to remove barriers of access to cloud skills training.

The set up of the skills training center is specifically designed to accommodate non-technical learners and provide them with the tools to build up-to-date cloud skills to equip them to pursue in-demand tech careers.

One of the primary objectives of the facility is to meet the growing need for skilled cloud talent in a rapidly evolving digital landscape with an increasing demand for workers.

In-Person Tech Learning Space

The skills center provides an in-person learning space and resources for anyone in the local community regardless of their background, education level, or social status.

The learners will have access to a fun and engaging cloud skills training and interactive exhibits, as well opportunities for networking and job placement events with local employers and organizations. The great news is that all of this comes at no cost – all that is required is an eagerness to learn.

According to the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) “Future of Jobs” report, organizations have identified a skills gap and an inability to effectively attract talent as major barriers preventing industry transformation. 60% of workers will require training before 2027, but only half have access to adequate training opportunities today.

Additionally, the report found that 75% of organizations plant to adopt technologies like big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence in the next five years. This will inevitably create a surge in demand for skilled individuals – to fill an estimated 2.6 million new jobs by 2027.

Third AWS Skills Learning Centre in the World

The Skills Learning Center in Cape Town is the third to launch globally. Other facilities are located in Seattle, WA and Arlington, VA.

Within the facility there are spaces designed to engage visitors by showcasing how cloud technology is powering everything from weather predictions to robotics. Visitors can learn from actively engaging with the wide range of interactive experiences available on site. Here are a few of them:

The Cloud Discovery Space includes immersive exhibits that reveal how the cloud supports gaming, machine learning, cyber security, space exploration, and more.

Both in-person and virtual participants can take live, instructor-led training from AWS experts to learn cloud computing fundamentals.

Learners can leverage training and resources to prepare to earn an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, validating their skills and enhancing their employability with an industry-recognized credential.

The center also offers career coaching and hosts networking events with local employers and workforce development organizations to connect workers with job placement opportunities.

Learn more about AWS Skills Center

The facility boasts state-of-the-art learning resources with a wide range of cloud training and career exploration activities that are free of charge and open to the public. You can learn more about the AWS Skills Center in Cape Town, including their hours of operation and important calendar events. Anyone is eligible to sign up for their free classes.