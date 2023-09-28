Ingram Micro Partners with Zoho

Ingram Micro Inc., a technology and supply chain services leader, has announced a distribution partnership with Zoho. To introduce Zoho’s products across MENA, this partnership will primarily emphasize Zoho Workplace, an enterprise collaboration platform, and Zoho Bigin, a CRM for small businesses.

International Distribution Agreement

This distribution agreement covers several countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The objective is to significantly enhance the availability and accessibility of Zoho’s products to businesses of all sizes in the region.

Top-Tier Technological Solutions

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive – MEA at Ingram Micro, expressed enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “The integration of services between Ingram Micro and Zoho underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier technological solutions to our MENA clientele.

Zoho’s products have the potential to empower businesses, enhancing operational efficiency and customer service. We believe in the capabilities of these tools and are eager to contribute to a new era of digital transformation in the region.”

Improved Access and Support

This partnership underscores the growing recognition of Zoho’s value proposition in the MENA region. It promises improved access and support for Zoho’s product suite through Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network.

Hyther Nizam, President, of Middle East and Africa at Zoho, remarked, “We are thrilled to be a trusted ally for Ingram Micro. This collaboration ensures that customers can easily access innovative, affordable, and scalable software solutions that streamline their business processes and enhance overall efficiency.

This alliance represents a strategic move to strengthen Zoho’s distribution network and expand its presence further in the MENA region. It also reaffirms Zoho’s commitment to serving local businesses, aligning with our transnational localism strategy, which prioritizes local roots while maintaining global connectivity.”