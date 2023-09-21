How to Start Selling Your Products on Jumia

E-commerce is the marketplace of the future and if you haven’t already taken advantage of selling your products online you might be missing out on a world of revenue opportunities.

Jumia, is a purely Pan-African technology company that is built around a marketplace, logistics service and payment service and delivers innovative, convenient and affordable services to consumers in Africa.

The company’s main objective is to take African economies online, and help small and large businesses grow and reach new consumers.

Jumia offers a user-friendly platform to get started. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the essential steps to start selling your products on Jumia.

Step 1: Registration and Documentation

The first crucial step to kickstart your journey as a Jumia seller is to register on their platform. This process is designed to be quick and hassle-free, taking no more than five minutes of your time. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Jumia’s Website: To begin, visit Jumia’s website and navigate to the seller registration page. You can find this section under the seller portal or a similar link provided on the platform. Fill the Registration Form: Complete the registration form by providing accurate and verifiable information about your business. This includes details such as your business name, contact information, and location. Submit Required Documents: Jumia requires certain documentation to verify your business. You’ll need to submit: Business Registration: Provide valid proof of your business registration. This helps establish your business’s legitimacy.

Once you’ve filled out the form and submitted the required documents, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Becoming an E-commerce Expert

Success in e-commerce often depends on your ability to navigate the online marketplace effectively. Jumia understands this and offers a dedicated New Seller Training to help you become an e-commerce pro. Here’s what you need to do:

Complete New Seller Training: Take the time to go through the New Seller Training program provided by Jumia. This training is designed to familiarize you with the platform’s tools, features, and best practices for selling online. Activate Your Seller Center Account: After completing the training, activate your Seller Center Account. This account will serve as your central hub for managing your shop, listing products, and handling customer interactions.

By becoming well-versed in e-commerce and activating your Seller Center Account, you’ll be well-prepared to start your online selling journey.

Step 3: Listing and Selling Your Products

With your registration completed and training under your belt, it’s time to list your products and start selling. Follow these steps:

Upload Your Products: Begin by uploading your products to the Jumia platform. Ensure that you provide detailed and accurate product descriptions, high-quality images, and competitive pricing. Clear, compelling listings tend to attract more customers. Start Selling: Once your products are listed, you’re officially open for business on Jumia. Monitor your listings, respond promptly to customer inquiries, and manage your inventory effectively to ensure a smooth selling experience.

Step 4: Accessing Promotions and Marketing

Jumia offers various promotional and marketing opportunities to enhance the visibility of your products. These campaigns can significantly boost your sales and brand recognition. Here’s how you can make the most of them: