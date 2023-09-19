How Can Smart Technologies Revolutionize Water Security in South Africa?

South Africa grapples with a water crisis, marked by scarcity and ineffective management, causing disruptions like the 58-hour shutdown in Johannesburg in July. This emphasizes the urgency of adopting innovative solutions to secure water resources. Smart surveillance, coupled with data analytics and real-time monitoring, emerges as a promising tool for efficient water management.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s National Water and Sanitation Master Plan predicts a 17% water supply deficit by 2030, while UN-Water’s Africa Water Vision 2025 anticipates widespread water scarcity. Fortunately, smart technology has the potential to revolutionize water management, enhance efficiency, and safeguard precious resources.

To combat wastage and threats to facilities, surveillance technology, including network video cameras, IoT sensors, and AI, can monitor infrastructure, deter malicious activities, and verify water usage data. This data-driven approach improves decision-making and reduces physical inspections.

Edge-based solutions aid in monitoring diverse geographical areas, from rivers to groundwater reserves, helping authorities manage allocation, assess human impact, and ensure sustainable usage. Surveillance detects pollution incidents, increasing operational efficiency and resource conservation.

Cloud technology enhances surveillance by securely storing and processing large data volumes in real time. It enables scalability, flexibility, and collaborative efforts among stakeholders. Integrating network cameras with sensors creates an advanced data-driven network, empowering utility managers with accurate, visual insights.

South Africa’s water crisis demands proactive solutions. Smart surveillance technology, with its real-time monitoring and analytics, offers a vital means to address water scarcity challenges. Collaboration and investment in this technology are essential for equitable access to water resources for future generations.

By Rudie Opperman, Manager for Engineering and Training MEA at Axis Communications