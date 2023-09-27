Flutterwave and Capgemini Launch Engineering Mobility Program

Flutterwave, Africa’s payments technology company, is set to launch its inaugural Engineering Mobility Program in India in collaboration with Capgemini, a business and technology transformation service.

This groundbreaking initiative will see Flutterwave’s engineering team from Nigeria and the UK partnering with Capgemini’s extensive technology talent in Bangalore to exchange industry best practices and cultivate the next-generation workforce. Capgemini leverages expertise to enhance Flutterwave’s product delivery with a new cloud provider and shapes its tech strategy in a pivotal role.

Formidable Partnership

This partnership lays the foundation for Flutterwave’s agile transformation and the adoption of cloud-native solutions, advancing payments in emerging markets.

Gurbhej Dhillion, Flutterwave’s Chief Technology Officer, expressed his excitement, “This engineering mobility program is the first of its kind in Flutterwave, and I’m happy to see it happen. It goes beyond collaboration with a global tech leader like Capgemini; it’s about diversity, inclusivity, and the mobility of ideas to fuel continuous innovation.

“We cannot wait to see the incredible solutions this program will bring. I’m looking forward to seeing how our engineers will take their learnings back home and share their experiences with their teams as they continue building payment solutions for the emerging economies of Africa and beyond.”

Dedication to Excellence

Flutterwave’s Chief People Officer, Mansi Babyloni, emphasized the company’s dedication to investing in its people and fostering talent development within the tech ecosystem in Africa. Capgemini, a tech giant with over 50 years of experience delivering business value and innovation worldwide, expressed its enthusiasm for collaborating with Flutterwave on this talent development program.

Flutterwave’s Chief Operating Officer, Bode Abifarin, highlighted the company’s exceptional growth journey, underlining the importance of scaling its Engineering Team as it expands operations, enters new markets, and forges key partnerships.

This announcement underscores Flutterwave’s unwavering commitment to empowering its engineers to innovate and build cutting-edge payment solutions.