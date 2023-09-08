Empowering Women in Cybersecurity: Collaborative Efforts to Soar to New Heights

The gender gap in the IT industry has been a matter of great concern for several years. Women in Tech ZA reports that only 23% of ICT roles in South Africa are occupied by women. When considering the highly specialized realm of cybersecurity, it can be assumed that this percentage is even lower.

This challenge is not new, but what is new is the industry’s evolution and the proactive steps taken by companies to foster greater inclusivity and diversity within their ranks. One notable success story in this regard is Trend Micro.

Trend Micro, a leading cybersecurity provider, was founded over 30 years ago by Eva Chen, Jenny Chang, and Steve Chang. Eva Chen has served as CEO since 2004, leading a team of over 7,000 employees across 65 countries. While the cybersecurity field may seem male-dominated, Trend Micro does not conform to these norms and is diligently working towards building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Chantel Hamman, a Channel Account Manager at Trend Micro, started her IT career almost 20 years ago. At the time, she noticed the industry was predominantly male, with very few women in technical or executive roles.

“I began as an internal sales administrator at a well-known local reseller, thanks to a female friend’s recommendation,” Hamman recalls. “Back then, women in the IT space were primarily in administrative and support roles. Since then, things have changed significantly, and I’ve observed more women in the industry taking on roles beyond administrative and support.”

Hamman has dedicated her entire career to IT and recently joined the Trend Micro team. In her first year with the company, she has found that having a female CEO isn’t just symbolic; it sets the tone for increased equality and diversity throughout the organization.

“It’s my first experience working for a company with a female CEO,” Hamman notes. “In fact, as I reflect on my time at Trend Micro so far, I realize I regularly engage with numerous women in senior management positions.”

Leaders like Eva Chen and other women at the helm of Trend Micro emphasize the value women bring to the company and the broader industry. Their commitment to visible female leadership sets an example and encourages others to follow suit. This is particularly significant for Celiwe Jakpa, Senior HR Business Partner – Africa at Trend Micro.

“We need more women in executive roles and a seat at the boardroom table,” Jakpa asserts. “To challenge the status quo, companies must provide women with more opportunities to step into leadership roles. Only by demonstrating trust in our leadership capabilities can we drive meaningful change.”

While achieving greater diversity in executive roles is crucial in the IT and cybersecurity industry, there is also a need for women to pursue technical roles. A diverse workforce brings a wealth of different ideas, opinions, and innovations, which is increasingly vital in technology, where biases persist, especially in artificial intelligence and facial recognition software. In the realm of cybersecurity, the demand for more female defenders is growing, as Trend Micro’s research indicates that 30% of cybercriminal forum participants are female.

“Trend Micro takes proactive measures to bring more women into the field and mentor them in their career paths,” explains Karina Brijlal, Head of Marketing at Trend Micro.

One such initiative is the Certification Program for IT Security, which aims to encourage more women to seek technical roles within the company. While the program is open to both men and women, Trend Micro strongly encourages women to participate in the cybersecurity space.

“In recent years, we’ve seen several women join our ranks through the Certification Program for IT Security,” Brijlal reports. “While we can’t claim to have completely closed the skills gap between men and women in cybersecurity, I do believe it’s narrowing.”

However, fostering diversity within the IT and cybersecurity industry is only one aspect of addressing this gap. The other challenge lies in creating an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone. It’s crucial for newcomers to feel seen, heard, and valued by their teams.

“I know that if I approached any member of our senior leadership team, whether male or female, for guidance or mentoring, they would readily take on that role,” Brijlal asserts. “There’s no doubt that Chantel, Celiwe, or any other women on our team are free to express their thoughts and never hesitate to share their viewpoints.”

“What has truly helped me in my career is the empowerment I received from those who allowed me to make mistakes,” Hamman reflects. “It’s knowing that, no matter what happens, they always have my back.”

“There’s a culture of support throughout Trend Micro’s business and markets, and it’s something that is promoted and practiced from the top down,” adds Celiwe. “Our CEO, Eva, has an open-door policy, and I know she isn’t just saying it but actively practicing it. If I need guidance or counsel, I can turn to her or my manager.”

This sense of belonging and the freedom to be one’s best self will drive a more equal, inclusive, and diverse industry for everyone. While the gender gap won’t disappear overnight, a culture of support instilled at all levels of an organization’s leadership will help transform the face of the cybersecurity and IT industry as a whole.