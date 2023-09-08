Boosting SA Employment with Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

One of South Africa’s pressing challenges is generating meaningful employment, particularly for its youth population.

CCI, a leading player in the BPO sector, serves an international clientele across Africa. Its focus on growth, quality service, and long-term partnerships has positioned it as a top-tier BPO operator in South Africa. CCI prioritizes job creation, with 76% of its employees coming from low-income households. Additionally, CCI actively promotes gender diversity, with 67% female placement and 52% female leadership.

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry stands as a promising avenue to address this need, offering opportunities to individuals from diverse educational backgrounds. Success in this sector hinges on the right attitude, strong communication skills, and an aptitude for working with people. Supported by the South African government, the BPO industry aims to create up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030.

South Africa’s BPO industry aims for a 4% global revenue share by 2030, according to a Deloitte report.

This growth is a testament to the sector’s success as a driver of economic growth and employment, especially for young individuals and marginalized communities. The South African government recognizes the BPO industry’s potential to address unemployment and growth challenges.

The company’s CEO, Peter Andrew, notes that CCI’s growth continues in 2023, with the launch of 12 new client campaigns across various industries. These campaigns have already created 2,458 new jobs and 253 management and support roles this year, with a long-term goal of creating 20,000 jobs within the sector.

CCI partners with CareerBox to provide youth with the necessary skills for the BPO industry, offering a work readiness training program focused on technical and soft skills development. This empowers youth, uplifts communities, and drives job placement and transformation, with 98.5% of CCI promotions from CareerBox-trained candidates.

The BPO industry also emphasizes on-the-job training and mobility, offering young workers opportunities for skill development and empowerment.

In the words of Peter Andrew, CEO of CCI South Africa, “Our strength lies in our ability to make a real difference in people’s lives, enabling them to develop their own generational legacies through the creation of sustainable jobs and the delivery of world-class customer service. We believe the youth of South Africa are uniquely equipped to deliver this through their inherent capacity for empathy and creating human connection.”