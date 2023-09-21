Baby Doge AI Image Generator Goes Live

Baby Doge Coin, with a mission to bring crypto to the average person is one of the fastest growing communities in crypto memes and the largest meme coins by market capitalization.

The coin is built on binance smart chain is now live with their AI Image Generator as a part of the teams strategy incorporating a series of innovations intended to diversify its ecosystem.

It has done this through launching diversified offerings like Baby Doge Chess – a skill-based Chess game, has attracted an audience of gamers to its ecosystem.

The AI Image Generator features new memes and allows users to create viral memes and NFTs on demand with simple prompts that add Ai utility to Baby Doge among other features.

According to coincodex, shortly after launching the new feature, the price of the coins increased by +5% and unlocks a world of new creativity potential.