Azentio Welcomes Sanjay Singh as New Chief Executive Officer

Azentio Software is excited to announce the appointment of Sanjay Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic decision marks Azentio’s readiness for its upcoming growth phase, led by Sanjay, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in high-growth software businesses on a global scale.

Commitment to Innovation and Expertise

“I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO at Azentio,” expressed Sanjay Singh, the newly appointed CEO. “The advanced software products offered by Azentio, coupled with their commitment to innovation and deep domain expertise in local markets, have left a strong impression on me. I am eager to capitalize on these strengths to provide outstanding solutions to our clients.”

Sole End-to-End Software Company

Sanjay continued, “Azentio holds a distinctive position as the sole end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In the realm of industry players, Azentio shines through its extensive customer reach, market-leading products, and exceptional talent. I am enthusiastic about steering Azentio toward realizing our ambitious vision of becoming the premier provider of BFSI software in APAC and MEA.”

Proven Track Record of Scaling

Boasting a proven track record of scaling and enhancing the value of software companies, Sanjay is a recognized leader in the field. Apax Partner Roy Mackenzie shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay, who brings a wealth of experience in developing world-class software businesses in the region, aligning perfectly with our collective vision.”

Customer-Centric Leadership

With a quarter-century of customer-centric leadership in global software and security enterprises, Sanjay’s expertise encompasses program development strategies that drive revenue and expansion.

In his recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Datto—a distinguished provider of cloud-based software and security solutions—Sanjay spearheaded Datto’s go-to-market strategy, culminating in the company’s IPO and its eventual acquisition by Kaseya in June 2022. Before Datto, Sanjay spent 18 years at Akamai, pivotal in global go-to-market functions and overseeing diverse initiatives.

Sanjay will assume the CEO role with immediate effect. Tony Kinnear will continue to serve as a Board member of Azentio, while David Hamilton will transition into the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azentio.