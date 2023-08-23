South African IT Cloud Service Startup Expands to Global Markets

Solvyng a Johannesburg based provider of information technology (IT) cloud services founded by Thulasize Mavuso, utilizes amazon web service (AWS) to ensure that cloud services align with organisational objectives and business strategy, for seamless migration from legacy-to-cloud based systems.

The company that has established an international clientele base in South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and Brazil, has also recently focused its efforts and diversified to other sectors such as mining, retail, manufacturing and insurance. Previously, the company predominantly serviced the banking and asset management sectors.

“We enable businesses to be more agile and resilient, reaching their bottom line quicker while saving cost and delivering more value to their customers. thus, producing technological solutions for customers that allow them to solve their business, process and people challenges,” says Mavuso, adding, “The technological disruptions that have taken place in the past two decades have highlighted the need for flexibility in all spheres of life, even more so in business. I anticipate that the businesses that adopt cloud migration and embark on their digital transformation journey will thrive over their counterparts in the near future.”

Through the AWS well architected framework, solvyng is able to provide clear insight into how infrastructure and operations align with best practices. ensuring that your organisations AWS environment meets the highest standards for security, performance, cost and other key areas.