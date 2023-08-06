Safaricom and Uber Collaborate to Introduce M-PESA Payments and Disbursements

Kenya| Uber and Safaricom have announced a groundbreaking partnership today, introducing a seamless payment option for riders across Kenya via M-PESA.

This collaboration builds upon the successful integration with Uber Eats, which allowed consumers to utilize M-PESA for delivery payments and enabled delivery personnel to receive earnings through the same platform.

This strategic alliance holds particular significance for drivers without bank accounts, a segment that constitutes around 20% of drivers on the Uber platform. These drivers often face limitations in harnessing the potential of digital transactions fully.

Imran Manji, Head of East Africa at Uber, expressed enthusiasm about the integration, stating, “By incorporating M-PESA for trip payments, we are delighted to extend the convenience and simplicity of mobile money to our rider community. Our collaboration with Safaricom signifies a significant stride towards enhancing financial inclusivity within the country.”

Kui Mbugua, General Manager of UberEats, Kenya, further emphasized the partnership’s value, remarking, “Our collaboration with Safaricom is aimed at enhancing the experience for our delivery personnel and customers on the platform. This involves facilitating accessible earnings and offering a convenient payment avenue for deliveries.”

Safaricom’s robust performance for the previous financial year reflects its M-PESA’s vitality, processing an impressive 6.4 billion payments. Data from the Central Bank of Kenya also underscores M-PESA’s dominance, with the number of total card payments nationwide reaching 70 million during the same period, solidifying M-PESA’s position as the preferred method of cashless transactions.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, articulated the broader impact of this partnership with Uber, stating, “This collaboration empowers us to provide an entirely digital solution to thousands of drivers, delivery personnel, and millions of customers, offering faster, secure, affordable, and convenient payments through M-PESA. Our commitment to partnerships like Uber aligns with our mission to enhance lives, equipping our customers with enhanced value and opportunities.”

The venture between Uber and Safaricom is a remarkable stride toward fostering financial inclusion, elevating convenience, and driving digital transformation in Kenya’s transportation sector.