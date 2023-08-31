How to spot a fake website from a mile away

Cybercriminals are increasingly turning to fraudulent websites as a means to deceive unsuspecting individuals and abscond with their identities, sensitive information, and hard-earned money.

The domain of cybercrime, encompassing activities such as phishing, smishing, email scams, dating scams, fraud, and hacking, has reached unprecedented levels of prevalence and sophistication. Within this landscape, counterfeit websites, meticulously crafted to mirror authentic brands, have evolved into traps for unwitting victims who inadvertently divulge their particulars, falling prey to the ploys of scammers. In light of cybercriminals’ relentless exploitation of individuals, the imperative to remain well-informed and equipped with the ability to discern these duplicitous websites is underscored by Simon Campbell-Young, co-founder of Digimune, an authorized Norton distributor in South Africa.

“If one possesses the knowledge to discern, most fraudulent websites can be identified and sidestepped,” he elucidates. “Yet, when an individual encounters a seemingly genuine email stating their bank account has been compromised or frozen, fear tends to override logic. In such instances, scrutiny of the site diminishes. The link is clicked, information is entered, and just like that, they’ve fallen into the trap.”

Cybercriminals exhibit adeptness in leveraging cutting-edge technology and tools to fabricate counterfeit websites that convincingly masquerade as legitimate, even to the most astute internet users.

Cybercriminals meticulously design these facsimile websites to mimic authenticity, replicating even the minutest details of the URL, which might initially seem genuine. “Scammers count on our oversight of the subtle differentiations within the URL or the site’s design.

Believing it to be authentic, we unknowingly furnish our login credentials, unwittingly granting the scammers access to our genuine accounts,” Campbell-Young expounds. “Their initial move, once access is gained, often involves altering your password on the authentic website, effectively locking you out of your account for good.”

Compounding the issue, legitimate websites are also susceptible to malware infiltrations. Various avenues, including code vulnerabilities or hacking assaults, can lead to website contamination. Once infected, these websites can harbor viruses or scripts that execute automatically upon site visitation. Engineers design these malicious elements to capture entered information, putting sensitive data at risk.

Campbell-Young proposes adhering to a straightforward checklist to authenticate websites before divulging personal information:

– Scrutinize the origin of any clicked links, meticulously examining domain names and URLs. This speeds up spotting misaligned URLs, showing errors, extra letters, and punctuation issues indicating mismatches with claimed companies.

– Inspect the SSL or TLS certificate, located at the URL bar’s upper-left corner. Clicking on the certificate permits validation of its legitimacy. Even though the padlock icon appears to indicate a secure site, attackers can manipulate it. Thus, relying solely on the padlock falls short of gauging a website’s authenticity.

– Thoroughly assess the website, perusing its “About Us” or informational sections. Content marred by shoddy composition or an inauthentic tone serves as a giveaway. Additionally, verification of the provided contact information establishes its genuineness.

– Employ intelligent tools such as Norton Safe Search and Norton Anti-Virus Protection. These resources facilitate secure browsing and real-time protection against diverse threats, spanning malware, online scams, bogus websites, and phishing emails.

“Norton and akin security tools are purpose-built to unearth anomalies that may elude users grappling with fatigue or stress,” Campbell-Young underscores. “They can pinpoint suspicious domain names, verify whether a domain commences with HTTP or HTTPS, and generate alerts for malware-infested websites. This augments users’ online security through supplementary safety measures.”

Amid rising cybercrime, users must prioritize security to preempt vulnerability and combat fraud’s growing prevalence and sophistication.

“The repercussions of succumbing to these scams are exorbitant,” Campbell-Young cautions.

A South African survey unveils an average consumer loss of R14,253 per transaction attributable to banking app fraud. “Instituting protective measures and upholding vigilance against these hazards extends beyond prudent browsing; it embodies financial prudence.”