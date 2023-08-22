Google Announces First AI Accelerator Program for African Startups

A new program supporting African startups was has officially launched by Google. The program, “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” uses artificial intelligence to solve local challenges. The program aimed at supporting African startups geared towards integrating AI into their processes, recognises the transformative role that AI is playing across the world and its potential to unlock endless possibilities.

Google’s ‘AI First’ program draws its learnings from past initiatives like Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, the primary aspiration remains consistent: to support and highlight African-driven solutions.

Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups to join a series A stage based in Africa for building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning.

Participants will benefit from access to Google’s AI expertise, technical resources including up to $350K Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

In response to the initiative, Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, remarked, “Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. ‘AI First’ is more than a program; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. Collectively, these startups have raised over $263 million in funding and created over 2,800 direct job opportunities in the region. Invitations for Startups to participate in the program are now open until September 6, 2023.