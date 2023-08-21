Digital Ad Tech: Aleph Introduces Aleph Payments for Seamless Global Transactions

Aleph, the foremost global facilitator of digital advertising, is at the forefront of connecting 22,000 advertisers across 130 predominantly emerging nations with preeminent digital tech platforms including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch, Google, and more than 35 others. This influential entity is unveiling its global cross-border payments and credit underwriting division, Aleph Payments.

Anticipated data from eMarketer projects that the global digital advertising expenditure will ascend to $766 billion by the year 2025. In a parallel trajectory, Frost & Sullivan forecasts an increase in the value of global remittance and cross-border payment transactions from $37.15 trillion in 2020 to $39.99 trillion by 2026. Over the past 19 years, Aleph has effectively furnished credit underwriting and cross-border payment solutions to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms, cultivating a robust operational capacity. At present, Aleph adeptly oversees more than $2 billion worth of total cross-border credit and payments through its expansive international network, earning a commendable reputation as a dependable partner and operator. This solidifies Aleph’s well-established standing and proficiency within primarily emerging markets, thereby serving as a secure platform for the debut of its payment services to novel associates and clients.

Gaston Taratuta, the CEO and Founder of Aleph and recipient of EY’s 2022 Entrepreneur of the World award, articulates, “Our company’s foundation has been erected with the capacity to accommodate the perpetually evolving demands of the digital industry.”

In the subsequent course, our reach will extend the dimensions of cross-border payment and credit underwriting capabilities to encompass diverse subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem, encompassing SSPs, DMPs, DSPs, ad-quality, viewability, ad-serving technology, apps, gaming, and more. As authorities in local markets, we possess the capability to overcome intricate challenges, empowering global ad tech corporations to focus on their core objectives, while providing local advertisers with the resources to fund their ad tech requirements.

Furthermore, our ambit of services will be amplified to embrace our existing global partners such as Spotify, Uber, and Meta, in addition to new allies. We will extend beyond our ongoing endeavors in digital advertising, facilitating cross-border payment solutions for realms like streaming, mobility, and digital services commerce, among various other categories.

Over 5,000 of Aleph’s digital-native advertisers seeking global connections can leverage Aleph Payments’ potential.