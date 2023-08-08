Absa and Women in Tech Africa Champion Positive Strides in Technology

Absa has collaborated with Women in Tech (WiT) to shine a spotlight on remarkable women from Africa who innovate, inspire, and transform the technology industry. This joint effort culminates in the upcoming Women in Tech Africa Awards, scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Cape Town.

The awards program aims to empower and celebrate the positive strides that women from across the African continent have made in the technology industry.

Now in its second year, the awards program includes categories ranging from Women in Tech Start-Up, Aspiring Teen, Most Disruptive, and Global Leadership awards. Absa proudly sponsors two awards. The first is the Global Leadership Women in Tech Award, celebrating an exceptional female leader who has made a remarkable global impact through outstanding leadership and transformative change in the technology sector. The second award is the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a woman who has dedicated her career to the technology industry, consistently contributing to its advancement and leaving a lasting legacy.

The winners in each of the WiT Africa Awards categories will be shortlisted for the WiT Global Awards, scheduled to take place in Dubai in November 2023.

Fostering women’s participation and bridging the gender gap within the technology industry requires a multifaceted approach, according to Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy for Absa Technology. This approach includes empowering and acknowledging the accomplishments of women who are already making significant strides within the field.

“Recognizing the achievements of women in tech is essential in inspiring the next generation of female leaders and dismantling gender barriers. By shining a spotlight on the contributions and accomplishments of women, we encourage more girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) and cultivate a pipeline of talented and passionate female tech professionals,” adds Dutuma.

WiT and Absa share a profound commitment to championing and empowering women within the technology industry, according to Melissa Slaymaker, Regional Director – Africa at Women in Tech.

“This collaborative effort drives a multitude of impactful programs designed to uplift and inspire females at all stages of their tech careers and journeys. Together, we are dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive ecosystem that paves the way for more female leaders in tech. Among the many initiatives, the awards hold a special place, as they pay tribute to the remarkable achievements of women who are driving innovation, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of technology,” she adds.

The WiT collaboration with Absa includes other initiatives aimed at investing in women and equipping them with essential resources, education, networking, and mentorship opportunities. By promoting skills development, offering leadership programs, and providing a supportive environment, companies can create a more inclusive technology ecosystem that benefits everyone.

Absa is proud to play a role in the advancement of women in technology and to contribute meaningfully to the creation of an inclusive and thriving technology ecosystem.

“We are excited to soon recognize technology professionals from across all industries. Together, let’s celebrate these extraordinary women in tech who inspire, innovate, and create waves of change,” concludes Dutuma.