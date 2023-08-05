5 Types of Deepfakes You Should Know About

Deepfakes are synthetic media forms that use artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate reality. They can create convincing images, videos, audio, and text that resemble human-like content.

Deepfakes can be used for various purposes, such as entertainment, education, and research. However, they can also pose serious threats to individuals and organizations, such as fraud, identity theft, and misinformation.

Power House Forensics lists types of deepfakes, how they work and what are the potential dangers of deepfake technology.

1. Textual Deepfakes

Textual deepfakes are AI-based systems that can generate human-like written content, such as articles, poems, and blogs. They use natural language processing (NLP) and natural language generation (NLG) techniques to analyze and produce text based on a given topic, style, or tone.

One example of textual deepfake technology is GPT-3, developed by OpenAI. GPT-3 is a text-generating system that can create stories, news articles, and poems resembling human-written text. It can also answer questions, write code, and perform various tasks based on natural language input.

Textual deepfakes can be used for creative and educational purposes, such as writing novels, essays, and summaries. However, they can also be misused for spreading false or misleading information, such as fake news, propaganda, and phishing emails.

2. Deepfake Videos

Deepfake videos are perhaps the most common and well-known type of deepfakes. They are realistic videos created using AI and advanced video editing technology. They use computer vision and deep learning techniques to replace a person’s face or body in a video with another person’s likeness.

One example of deepfake video technology is FaceSwap, an open-source software that allows users to swap faces in videos. FaceSwap uses a neural network to learn the facial features of two people and then applies them to each other’s faces in a video.

Deepfake videos can be used for entertainment and parody purposes, such as creating celebrity impersonations, movie scenes, and memes. However, they can also be used for malicious purposes, such as blackmailing, defaming, or impersonating someone.

3. Deepfake Images

Deepfake images are another widespread form of deepfakes. They are easily accessible online, and almost anyone with basic skills can create them. They use image editing software or online tools to superimpose faces or bodies on different images, creating convincingly realistic images.

One example of deepfake image technology is FaceApp, a popular mobile app that allows users to transform their faces in various ways. FaceApp uses neural networks to apply filters such as aging, gender swap, hair change and smiles to users’ faces.

Deepfake images can be used for fun and personalization purposes, such as changing one’s appearance or creating avatars. However, they can also be used for harmful purposes, such as creating fake identities or compromising someone’s privacy.

4. Deepfake Audio

Deepfake audio is another type of deepfake that uses AI to synthesize realistic human speech or sound. It uses speech synthesis and speech recognition techniques to convert text or voice input into audio output that mimics a person’s voice or accent.

One example of deepfake audio technology is Lyrebird AI, a startup that allows users to create their own digital voice based on a few minutes of recording. Lyrebird AI uses deep neural networks to learn the characteristics of a person’s voice and then generate new speech based on it.

Deepfake audio can be used for communication and accessibility purposes, such as translating languages or creating audiobooks. However, it can also be used for deception and manipulation purposes, such as making fake phone calls or voice messages.

5. Live Deepfakes

Live deepfakes are the most advanced and challenging type of deepfakes. They are synthetic media forms that use AI to manipulate reality in real-time. They use streaming technology and generative adversarial networks (GANs) to create live images, videos, audio, or text that respond to user input or environmental changes.

One example of live deepfake technology is Neuralink, a brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk. Neuralink aims to develop implantable devices that can connect the human brain to computers and enable direct communication between them.

Live deepfakes can be used for immersive and interactive purposes, such as gaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality. However, they can also be used for dangerous purposes, such as controlling someone’s actions or thoughts.