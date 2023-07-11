Solarise Africa Pleads To Avoid Corruption

South Africa is experiencing a surge of solar power installations. This all, to combat load shedding and prepare for an energy insecure future. According to Solarise Africa, the rate of solar installations can be likened to a gold rush and they warn that the boom is accompanied by corruption.

Look Out for Unethical Practices

Solaris Africa’s Co-Founder and COO, Sakkie van Wijk says, “Being part of the alternative energy industry, our personal networks often approach us to review personal projects and provide guidance,” he adds, “Sadly, we are uncovering more and more questionable activities. Dubious transactions with multiple layers of supply chains add markups and kickbacks that lead to inflated project costs with mere handshakes and absolutely no paperwork – no scope, no service level agreements, no system specifications – this is typically at least double the actual cost. We urge everyone in the process of adopting solar to scrutinise every aspect of the deal.”

Mr van Wijk further explores the implications of corruption in the sector and how to navigate through the new challenges that have arose as a result of the increase in demand for solar energy:

Requirements for Large-Scale Installations

Solar projects must obtain authorisation from the appropriate authorities, like municipalities, for grid connection. Municipalities do not charge a fee for these approvals, but still we’ve come across exorbitant “Authorisation fees” that are fake and misleading.

For large-scale solar installations, there are also specific building plan requirements that must be met. These requirements encompass various aspects, including the positioning and elevation of solar panels.

When dealing with elevated or ground-mounted systems, one should carefully consider the height of the panels above the natural or finished ground level. Adhering to these building plan requirements is crucial to guarantee the safety, efficiency, and long-term sustainability of large-scale projects.

Upholding Transparency and Integrity

Solarise Africa, strives to maintain unwavering commitment, transparency, and integrity throughout all of our operations. We adhere to the guidelines set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and employ rigorous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ES&G) due diligence processes.

These processes enable us to identify and eliminate any potential instances of corruption, bribery, extortion, or kickbacks within our large-scale solar projects.

We firmly believe that sustainable renewable energy adoption can only be achieved through ethical practices, ensuring the trust of our partners and stakeholders, and we offer a guaranteed ethical solution to anyone who wants to adopt large-scale solar installations.

South Africa’s solar boom holds immense potential for combating load shedding, driving economic growth, and fostering a greener future.

However, to ensure the success of this transformative journey, it is essential to address the possibility of corruption and promote ethical practices within large-scale solar installation projects.

By adhering to legal and construction requirements, and partnering with organisations like Solarise Africa, South Africa can build a future powered by clean and sustainable energy while upholding transparency, integrity, and fairness.