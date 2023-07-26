NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Names Trend Micro Official Partner

Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated has been designated an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in a multi-year partnership that aligns their innovative cultures and commitment to securing complex environments.

The collaboration will explore ways to keep operations safe and accelerate resilience against cyber threats in both electronic vehicles and global enterprises.

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing & Team Principal of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, expressed excitement about the partnership and its critical importance in ensuring cybersecurity while traveling around the world. The race circuits, despite their sophistication, are not immune to cyber risks, making data visibility and rapid understanding crucial for racing’s time-sensitive operations.

Dhanya Thakkar, SVP of Global Marketing and Sales at Trend Micro highlighted the shared philosophies between the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and Trend Micro, emphasizing their plan to accelerate innovation and resilience against cyberthreats.

The partnership opens the door for further collaboration, including Trend’s innovation initiatives for electronic vehicle security and vulnerability detection in future vehicles. Trend Micro is dedicated to securing the future of automotive technology for customers, racing, and society.

Trend Micro’s flagship offering, Trend Vision One, is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that protects over 500,000+ organizations by leveraging threat intelligence from millions of sensors driven by next-generation XDR and generative AI.