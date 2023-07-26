NEC XON Systems Combats Cyber Threats with Next-Gen XDR

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more complex, NEC XON Systems remains steadfast in its commitment to fortify cybersecurity defenses through state-of-the-art Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions.

According to Armand Kruger, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON Systems, their significant investment in XDR technology demonstrates their dedication to helping customers modernize their security operations and protect critical assets from emerging cyber risks.

With the increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks targeting organizations across various industries, the need to equip security teams with comprehensive threat knowledge and efficient tools has become paramount. Ryno le Roux, Manager of Cyber Operations at NEC XON says ”by correlating data and identifying patterns, NEC XON’s XDR solutions empower security teams to proactively detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real-time.”

Breaking with tradition

Unlike traditional Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions that often require manual intervention, NEC XON’s Next-Gen XDR solutions elevate security posture through advanced automation and intelligence. Skilled Threat Hunters at the company possess a profound understanding of customers’ landscapes and physical operations, enabling them to tailor the XDR platform to specific needs and enhance its effectiveness in thwarting cyber-attacks.

NEC XON Systems continuously strengthens XDR defenses by rigorously testing and analyzing various attack vectors observed in the wild. Their dedicated threat hunters conduct tabletop exercises and Breach & Attack Simulations (BAS) for hours, proactively identifying potential vulnerabilities and fine-tuning custom policies and scripts to ensure optimal protection against file-based, behavior-based, and human-operated attacks.

Evolving ahead of the threats

Divan de Nysschen, Senior Cyber Specialist at NEC XON Systems, affirms that the cybersecurity landscape is ever-evolving, with threat actors employing sophisticated tactics to breach organizations’ defenses. However, NEC XON’s proactive approach, driven by Next-Gen XDR solutions, ensures that they stay ahead of threats. Their dedication to understanding the threat landscape and continuous optimization guarantees the security of their customers’ critical assets.