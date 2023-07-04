InterSystem Decodes the Future of Healthcare

Henry Adams, InterSystems’ South African Country Manager, explores the crucial role of technical and adaptive changes that vendors must embrace when introducing new technology to healthcare partners.

In the healthcare landscape, innovation is paramount, but the industry still faces challenges in delivering exceptional service and solutions due to resource shortages.

Here the significance of innovation in healthcare, the obstacles faced, and the importance of effective change management strategies is examined.

The Significance of Innovation in Healthcare

In 2022, InterSystems conducted a survey to assess the importance of innovation in healthcare. The findings revealed that 71% of healthcare leaders consider innovation vital for their organizations’ survival.

This statistic highlights the industry’s commitment to pursuing agile systems, tools, and treatments to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Respondents also identified “keeping pace with patient needs” as the primary driver behind their innovation initiatives.

The Challenge of Change Management

Change management presents significant obstacles to innovation in healthcare. Leaders in hospitals and healthtech firms must address barriers such as conservatism and concerns over the erosion of professional autonomy among senior staff.

Overcoming these challenges requires a comprehensive understanding of the positive impact that new technology implementations can have.

Differentiating Technical and Adaptive Changes

When implementing new technology, organizations must differentiate between technical changes and adaptive changes.

While transitioning to a new MRI machine represents a technical change with a defined pathway, digital transformation represents an adaptive change that is more complex.

Genuine change requires investing not only in software solutions but also in the people and culture within the sector, along with strong leadership.

Considerations for Individuals and Staff Expectations

Devoting attention to factors related to individuals, particularly frontline staff, is crucial during the development of new medical technology. Recognizing the additional burden on doctors and nurses due to workflow changes is essential for effective planning and managing staff expectations.

Successful change programs in healthcare providers often rely on robust senior-level leadership, including medical directors and CEOs, who need visibility into digital projects.

Promoting Collaborative Innovation

One challenge lies in the potential isolation of technology providers from their customers. To address this, vendors should maintain continuous engagement with customers, ensuring optimal system functionality, growth, and adoption rates.

Change management in healthcare necessitates forging partnerships, establishing trust-based relationships, and fostering collaborative efforts among stakeholders to drive necessary changes.

Overcoming Obstacles and Driving Transformation

Despite obstacles, healthcare and medtech providers can overcome them by challenging entrenched attitudes and ways of working while embracing innovation.

By embedding innovative technologies and driving genuine transformation in medical settings, healthcare can enhance patient outcomes, improve clinician workflows, and optimize cost savings.

Embracing digital innovation in healthcare requires effective change management strategies.

By understanding the significance of innovation, differentiating between technical and adaptive changes healthcare providers can drive positive change and transform the industry for the better.

