How to Use Bing Image Creator

Microsoft continues its integration of OpenAI’s products into Bing, following the successful incorporation of ChatGPT.

Now, Microsoft introduces the AI image generator DALL-E 2 to enhance the visual aspect of the search engine. With the Bing Image Creator, users can receive AI-generated imagery by typing prompts directly into Bing.

Using Bing Image Creator: Two Methods

Utilizing Bing Chat:

Open Microsoft Edge or click “Chat” on the Bing homepage’s top navigation bar.

Sign in to a Microsoft account by clicking the profile icon on the top right.

Enter a prompt in the chat window specifying the desired image.

Press enter to see the results.

Accessing the Dedicated Site:

Visit bing.com/create in any browser.

Sign in to a Microsoft account.

Enter a prompt in the prompt bar and click “Create.”

Wait for the image creation (use the boost button to speed up the process).

Four results will appear, offering slightly different interpretations of the prompt.

Maximize the chosen image and click “Share,” “Save,” or “Download” as desired.

Using Bing with ChatGPT on Mobile

Microsoft’s Bing chatbot, powered by ChatGPT, is available on the iOS and Android Bing, Edge, and Skype apps. Integration with SwiftKey keyboard, including the SwiftKey iPhone app, has also been implemented.

Accessing Bing with ChatGPT requires a Microsoft account, and it is now available in open preview.

The Future of Chatbots and AI-Powered Tools

As Google and other competitors race to launch their own versions of AI chatbots, the possibilities of these intelligent assistants continue to expand. Discover the potential of chatbots to search, provide synthesized answers, and offer innovative experiences in 2023.

