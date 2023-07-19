China’s Scientists Receive the 2023 Global Energy Prize

The 2023 Global Energy Prize presented by the Global Energy Association recipients are Chinese scientists.

The groundbreaking research conducted by the 2023 laureates makes a significant contribution to the advancement of off-grid energy supply and energy efficiency.

Rae Kwon Chung, the Head of the International Award Committee (IAC), said, “The success of these fields holds immense importance for the future of the energy transition and once again underlines the close connection between fundamental science and its practical application in the energy sector.”

Two Scientists From China Receive 430,000 USD

Ruzhu Wang, a Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, received an award for “New Ways of Energy Application”.

Wang receives recognition for his pioneering research in sorption cooling, which involves making substantial advancements in utilizing low-grade thermal energy to achieve highly efficient cooling.

Furthermore, his noteworthy contributions to the development of a dehumidifier-based heat pump have resulted in a remarkable doubling of energy efficiency for both cooling and heating applications.

Zhong Lin Wang, Founding Director of Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, won in “Non-Conventional Energy” category.

Zhong receives the second award for his groundbreaking invention of triboelectric nanogenerators, a cutting-edge energy technology used in autonomous systems, IoT, robotics, AI, and large-scale blue energy harvesting

The Global Energy Prize awards prizes in three distinct nominations and distributes the prize fund of 430,000 USD proportionally among the laureates. With two laureates this year, the fund will be evenly divided between them.

Supporting Innovation in Energy Since 2002 The Global Energy Association for the Advancement of International Energy Research and Projects, established in 2002, is a non-governmental organization with the objective of promoting and supporting innovation in the energy sector, as well as fostering international cooperation.

Over the years, the organization has been the driving force behind the acclaimed Global Energy Prize.

The Global Energy Prize has garnered international recognition, solidifying its status as a prestigious global award. Its mission is to honor and encourage scientists achieving exceptional results in sustainable development through breakthroughs and systematic research.

The Award fosters dialogue in fuel and energy, creating a unified platform for collaboration between industry and the scientific community.