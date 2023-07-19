NEC XON Systems Ensures Water Supply Stability in Collaboration with LWUA

NEC XON Systems, a provider of innovative energy solutions, has partnered with the Lebalelo Water User Association (LWUA) to introduce an emergency Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Clapham pump station in Limpopo.

Ensuring Consistent Water Supply

This collaboration aims to mitigate the risk of water reservoirs running dry due to potential electricity shortages, ensuring a consistent water supply to communities and commercial users across the Sekhukhune District Municipality and the Mogalakwena Local Municipality.

Water Security for 105 Communities

LWUA, established in 2002, has successfully operated and maintained the Lebalelo Scheme, a bulk raw water infrastructure, for over two decades.

Covering a distance of 110km, the Lebalelo Scheme serves 105 communities within the Sekhukhune District Municipality. furthermore, the scheme supplies raw water to the mining sector and local communities.

To address the growing water demand and alleviate pressure on the overallocated Flag Boshielo Dam, the Olifants River Water Resources Development Project (ORWRDP) was initiated by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The Olifants Management Model (OMM) Programme is a joint effort between LWUA.

The government represented by DWS, was formed to expedite the construction of potable and bulk raw water infrastructure.

As part of this program, LWUA and NEC XON Systems collaborate to enhance the water supply infrastructure.

Battery backup for critical pump infrastructure

LWUA engaged NEC XON Systems to install an emergency BESS solution, addressing the risk of water reservoirs running dry.

NEC XON Systems provided and installed a 3.4MWh SolarMD containerized BESS solution, including inverters, transformers, electrical cabling, panels, and integration.

The BESS solution enables the Clapham pump station to operate off-grid for approximately four hours, ensuring continuous water supply to LWUA users in Limpopo.

Mr. Prakashim Moodliar, Chairperson of LWUA, affirmed during the launch of the OMM Programme that it would bring water for economic growth to industry and communities.

The strategic pump station connects the Steelpoort River to the Havercroft Weir, with plans for further expansion. Without a backup power supply system, the risk of water scarcity due to electricity shortages becomes a significant concern.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Senzo Mchunu, hailed the project as a milestone in South Africa’s democracy, emphasizing its transformative impact on water service delivery.

Herman Viljoen, GM of Renewables and Storage at NEC XON Systems expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable and reliable energy solutions that positively impact lives.