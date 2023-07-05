AI-Generated Drug Initiates Human Clinical Trials in Hong Kong

In a significant development at the forefront of medical innovation, an innovative AI-generated drug is commencing human clinical trials in Hong Kong. This milestone represents a remarkable leap forward in utilizing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and revolutionize healthcare.

CNBC, Hayden Field stated that Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based biotech startup with $400 million fudning created this drug( INS018_0550) as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis- which is a chorionic disease that causes scarring in the lungs.

This condition can lead to death within 2-5 years if untreated, according to the National Institutes of Health. ”It is the first fully generative AI drug to reach human clinical trials & specifically Phase II trials with patients” Alex Zhavorokov, Founder & CEO of Insilico Medicine.

The trials gather vital data on the drug’s effects, dosage, and safety, providing insights for refinement and regulatory approval.

If successful, this AI-generated drug could potentially revolutionize healthcare by offering a more targeted and efficient approach to treatment. By leveraging AI algorithms, researchers can explore a vast range of drug candidates, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional drug discovery methods and ultimately improving patient access to innovative therapies.

According to Zhavoronkov, results from the ongoing Phase II are anticipated next year. He expressed optimism that this drug would be market-ready and reach patients within the next few years.