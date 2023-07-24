A New Era of Cybersecurity: Dell Launches Project Fort Zero

Organizations are increasingly adopting Zero Trust as a means to modernize their cybersecurity programs and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Determining where to start, prioritize capabilities, and progress toward maturity can be complex.

Doug Woolley, General Manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, emphasized the need for assistance in devising security strategies and implementing supporting tools. In response to that demand, Dell Technologies launched Project Fort Zero, a comprehensive Zero Trust security solution that safeguards global organizations against cyberattacks.

Built on a globally recognized, validated reference architecture, notably from the US Department of Defense.

Project Fort Zero aims to accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust principles. Within the next 12 months, Dell aims to deliver a validated, advanced maturity Zero Trust solution.

“Zero Trust is designed for decentralized environments, but integrating it across hundreds of point products from dozens of vendors is complex – making it out of reach for most organizations,” Woolley said. “We’re helping South African organizations solve today’s security challenges by easing integration and accelerating adoption of Zero Trust.”

The fully configured Project Fort Zero solution significantly reduces the barriers to Zero Trust adoption. Dell will shoulder the responsibility of technology integration and orchestration that would typically fall on individual organizations, across multiple vendors. This approach is expected to substantially shorten the time required for advanced Zero Trust adoption through a private cloud. As a result, the end-to-end solution will enable both public and private sector organizations to effectively address cybersecurity risks and ensure the highest level of protection.

Project Fort Zero serves a variety of use cases including:

In on-premises data centres for organizations where data security and compliance are paramount.

In remote or regional locations like retail stores where secure, real-time customer data analysis can deliver a competitive advantage.

In the field Operational continuity requires temporary implementation in areas with intermittent connectivity, like airplanes and vehicles.

Dell expands its security portfolio with PSX for Backup, alongside Project Fort Zero. This new service assists organizations in safeguarding and recovering their data in the event of disruptions.

PSX for Backup streamlines the implementation and maintenance of backup environments, enabling efficient data recovery. Dell’s cyber recovery vault ensures post-cyber attack recoverability by promptly detecting suspicious data copies.

The cyber recovery vault meets the stringent requirements of the Sheltered Harbor Alliance, an American non-profit organization established by the U.S. Federal Reserve and more than 30 participant banks. This alliance aims to uphold best practices in cyber security and recoverability.

Organizations can choose from three levels of backup or cyber recovery based on their needs: