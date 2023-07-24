Kaspersky launches new online cybersecurity course

In the face of a rapidly evolving threat landscape, businesses must prioritize a comprehensive security strategy. IT Security professionals need to work with different data feeds, like Suricata, an open-source detection engine capable of intrusion detection and prevention, network security monitoring, and offline packet capture processing.

Kaspersky offers a new course, ‘Suricata for Incident Response and Threat Hunting,’ which equips students with the necessary skills to master Suricata. The program covers everything from basic network protocols to advanced Suricata rule-writing techniques. Students learn real-time attack response frameworks, analyze suspicious traffic, and identify false positives through practical cases based on real threats.

The course is beneficial for companies seeking to strengthen their security policies and individuals looking to advance their careers in threat hunting. With well-structured videos and hands-on virtual labs, learners can study at their own pace. Tatyana Shishkova, Lead Security Researcher (GReAT) at Kaspersky, guides students through putting their gained knowledge into practice, empowering them with high-quality threat-hunting skills.

Tatyana Shishkova emphasizes the course’s value in providing useful tips and recommendations for effectively using Suricata in threat hunting. The aim is to help learners stay ahead in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape.