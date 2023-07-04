Meta Introduces In-App Download Feature For Facebook

META has recently launched a new update that enables users to download apps directly through Facebook -a social media platform.

According to a report from GamingonPhone, META has expressed its intention to enable users from the European Union (EU) to directly download apps through Facebook ads, presenting potential competition for established app stores like Google and Apple.

This significant update brings about a transformative feature that unlocks a multitude of possibilities. Users can seamlessly discover, explore, and download a wide array of applications without ever having to leave the Facebook ecosystem.

META’s spokesperson, Tom Channick, confirmed this plan in an interview with The Verge, stating, “We’ve always had a keen interest in helping developers distribute their apps, and these new options would introduce more competition in this domain. Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.”

This exciting development is made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new regulation in the EU that designates Apple and Google as ‘gatekeepers’ and mandates them to open their mobile platforms to alternative app download methods.

Notably, META has decided not to take a cut of in-app revenue from participating apps, allowing developers to retain their preferred billing systems.

Although META will be positioning itself against formidable rivals such as Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, it characterizes this move as a preliminary step towards establishing an Android app store.

META is confident that hosting apps directly on Facebook will yield higher conversion rates for their app install ads.

//Staff Writer