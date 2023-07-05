5 Ways to Prepare for Potential Rising Electricity Tariffs in Nigeria

Panic buying seems to be the go-to when citizens are faced with economic hardship. A recent report shows Nigerians panic buying electricity to beat the impending tariff hike on electricity that is potentially set to rise in July.

According to a report by Daily Trust on June 25, Dis Cos Nigeria’s electricity Distribution Company has notified customers of an upcoming electricity tariff. This announcement has sparked uncertainty and generated wide spread apprehension among consumers and important industry stakeholders.

As Nigerians face the challenge of rising electricity tariffs, it becomes crucial to adopt effective strategies to prepare for these changes. By taking proactive measures, individuals and households can minimize the impact of increased electricity costs. Here are 5 practical ways to prepare for the impending electricity tariff hike in Nigeria:

Energy Efficiency Measures

Implementing energy efficiency measures can significantly reduce electricity consumption and lower bills. Start by replacing traditional light bulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs. Unplug electronic devices when not in use and consider investing in energy-saving appliances.

Additionally, make it a habit to turn off lights and fans when leaving a room. These small changes can add up and contribute to substantial energy savings.

Solar Power Solutions

Harnessing the power of the sun through solar panels can provide a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to grid electricity. Installing solar panels on rooftops or utilizing solar-powered water heaters can help offset the increased costs of electricity.

While the initial investment may seem high, the long-term savings and reduced reliance on the grid make solar power an attractive option.

Energy Conservation

Conscious efforts to conserve energy can go a long way in reducing electricity expenses. Encourage family members to practice energy-saving habits, such as limiting the use of air conditioners and optimizing their settings.

Use natural lighting during the day and consider using energy-efficient curtains or blinds to regulate room temperature. By adopting energy conservation practices, Nigerians can mitigate the impact of rising electricity tariffs.

Smart Metering and Monitoring

Installing smart meters allows individuals to track their energy consumption in real-time and gain better control over usage patterns.

With smart meters, Nigerians can monitor their electricity consumption, identify peak usage hours, and adjust their energy consumption accordingly. By actively managing energy usage and making informed decisions, individuals can optimize their consumption and reduce costs.

Renewable Energy Communities

Collaborating with neighbors and forming renewable energy communities can help individuals pool resources and share the benefits of renewable energy solutions.

By collectively investing in solar power or other renewable energy sources, community members can reduce their dependence on the grid and alleviate the impact of rising electricity tariffs.

These communities can also explore innovative financing models and engage in collective bargaining to secure better deals for renewable energy installations.

As Nigerians prepare for the rising electricity tariffs, it is essential to adopt a proactive approach. By implementing energy efficiency measures, embracing solar power solutions, conserving energy, utilizing smart metering, and forming renewable energy communities, individuals can navigate the challenges posed by increased electricity costs.

With careful planning and conscious efforts, Nigerians can reduce their dependence on the grid, lower their electricity bills, and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

