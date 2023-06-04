4Sight Widens Availability of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Across Africa

Businesses across Africa in 11 countries including; Namibia, Madagascar, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Ghana can now access the software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Application. This expansion will effectively double the availability of the application across the continent.

This was announced by 4Sight Dynamics Africa, which already supports partners benefiting from the cloud-based version of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mauritius, Kenya, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Nigeria.

While less than half (22) of the 54 countries in Africa now have access to the solution, these economies contribute roughly 85% of Africa’s total GDP, which is estimated to reach $8.86 trillion (PPP) in 2023, according to IMF data.

“Providing SMBs across Africa with access to the latest technology solutions is vital to support their continued growth and enhance their competitiveness in the global business environment,” explains 4Sights Managing Director, Nick Botha.

He also mentions that cloud-based solutions offer significant advantages over the traditional on-premises model, “Businesses gain quicker and easier access to a wider range of additional services and improved business process automation, in addition to more competitive pricing and an OpEx model that improves cash flow.”

From a functionality perspective, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central brings together comprehensive organizational information, automates manual tasks, connects processes and workflows, enables fact-based inventory management, and provides managers with clear visibility into business performance, margins, profitability, and opportunities for improvement. The SaaS delivery model also allows access to multi-national businesses based in supported countries from regions not currently included on the launch roadmap.

Botha further highlights how making businesses like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central available in more African countries via the cloud will empower businesses in these regions to digitalize their operations and contribute positively to Africa’s emergence as the next global economic powerhouse.

