The Security Risks for the Agile Retailer

In recent years, retailers have been forced to be more agile, responding rapidly to quickly changing business landscapes and consumer expectations. Retailers rushed to bring curbside and home delivery services to market and send their knowledge workers from the headquarters and contact center home in some hybrid capacity. Security has always been of critical importance in retail. As digital technology continues to drive the industry forward, it has been accompanied by an increasing number of connections to secure and complexity to deal with. So, how do retailers go about protecting the data they now rely on? They need to ensure they maintain Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability.

I encourage you to explore our new thought leadership paper titled “The Security Risks of Digital Transformation for the Agile Retailer” where I explore some of the top components that make up an all-encompassing security strategy including:

Confidentiality – Only those authorized should have access, and only to the data they need.

Integrity – Data should be securely stored and transmitted, and no one should be able to tamper with it.

Availability – Authorized personnel should have access to the data, whenever needed. A failure in availability is still considered a compromise.

By Mark Scanlan, Global Industry Lead for Retail, Industry Solutions Group, Cisco Systems