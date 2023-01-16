A Reflection of ZADNA’s Skills Development Milestone Achievements

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA), whose mandate is to manage and regulate South Africa’s Internet country code top-level domain, reports on the impact of its contribution towards the National Development Plan.

As part of its drive to empower communities and increase opportunities for entrants of new players in the South African Internet ecosystem, as of April 2022, ZADNA has empowered 330 individuals from disadvantaged communities with business development skills through its Registrar-Reseller programme.

“These training and capacity-building interventions have had several positive and meaningful impact. In the 2021/22 financial year, ZADNA delivered 24 Registrar–Reseller training sessions. From these sessions, 18 participants became Resellers, and one became an accredited Registrar,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of ZADNA.

Interested SMMEs and Technopreneurs may contact ZADNA to submit their interest in joining the virtual Registrar-Reseller training by emailing info@zadna.org.za.

In February 2022, the Authority re-launched additional skills development programmes – Introductory Domain Name Systems (DNS) Technical training and Advanced Technical DNS training – through a partnership with the .za commercial registry operator.

“The reintroduction of the Technical DNS training attests to our commitment to capacitating key DNS players with the requisite and specialised technical skills to ensure that the .za namespace remains secure and reliable,” concludes Wesi.

Small business owners and young entrepreneurs in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry benefitted from the DNS training. Through the training, they acquired the necessary technical skills to lower the barrier to entry into the DNS industry.

The upcoming Advanced DNS training is set to take place in Johannesburg for four days, starting on 20 February 2023 and in Cape Town on 27 February 2023. Prospective participants should submit their application through this link https://dnstraining.zarc.net.za/.

Staff writer