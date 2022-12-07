South Africa: Telkom launches 5G Internet Data Plans

South African Telco giant, Telkom, has launched 5G Internet Data plans as a 5G Wireless Broadband service offering. The plans are available in selected Telkom 5G Broadband Network Coverage areas.

5G is the latest generation of high-speed wireless broadband technology offering faster download and upload speeds for users. This seamless and super-fast Internet connection means consumers can enjoy enhanced gaming, music, video-streaming, and app downloads.

“On the 27th October 2022, we officially launched our 5G network at the DP World Wanderers stadium. While it might appear that we haven’t been aggressive in our 5G rollout, we have quietly been gearing up to offer the most 5G-ready network in South Africa” stated Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer Business at the official launch event.

“We already have the largest fibre network in the country, and with the recent allocation of the all-important sub-1GHz frequency spectrum, we are well-positioned to become an enabler of a connected society, so that all South Africans can be a part of the digital ecosystem,” states Siyo.

Telkom’s 5G Internet data plans are available on 24 and 36 months post-paid and Top-Up contracts for customers within the 5G Broadband indoor coverage zone. For areas with indoor coverage, customers will receive a SIM Card and 5G router. Those customers within the outdoor coverage zone will receive a SIM Card, a 5G Router and Mesh Wi-Fi that will be professionally installed outside the home or office to enhance the indoor experience.

The entry level Indoor 24-month contract offers 50Mbps data with a router for R979 per month and a R99 once-off activation cost, while the entry level Outdoor 24-month contract offers 50Mbps, a router, Mesh Wi-fi and outdoor installation for R1167 per month for 24 months.

Telkom’s Post-paid and Top-up plans will be available for customers who are strictly in Telkom’s 5G Broadband coverage footprint and will be available for both home consumer and business customers.

Telkom’s primary focus is to provide superfast 5G fixed wireless access solutions and thereafter supplement with suitable mobile propositions as the demand for mobile 5G increases.

“In our continued effort to provide our customers with exceptional service, our entry into the 5G market through our 5G Internet Data Plans opens up a new world for our customers changing the way they live, work and play,” Siyo concluded.

Staff writer