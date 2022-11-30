VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Africa

VMware today announced VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in the AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region. With VMware Cloud on AWS, customers across Africa can run workloads across VMware vSphere-based hybrid cloud environments with optimised access to Amazon Web Services.

VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware’s enterprise-class software-defined data centre software to AWS bare metal infrastructure to run enterprise workloads more securely at scale, across both virtual machines and containers. The service features built-in Kubernetes and optimized access to 200+ native AWS services including data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver a pragmatic approach to app modernization. Built-in VMware NSX security capabilities help stop advanced, persistent threats that can move laterally within and across cloud and data centre environments.

A Total Economic Impact (TEI) study commissioned by VMware and conducted by Forrester Consulting showed a composite organization experienced a 99% return on investment over three years with payback in 13 months running in VMware Cloud on AWS when compared to the equivalent capacity on-premises. The composite organization saw an average annual reduction in infrastructure and operations costs of more than 53% and avoided $1M USD in costs associated with application redesign. Download and read the full study here.

“By partnering with AWS, we can deliver faster, easier, and more cost-effective cloud computing, enabling greater innovation and significantly reducing an organisation’s time-to-market,” said Lorna Hardie, Senior Director Sub-Saharan Africa, VMware. “Cloud adoption still lags in Africa, a continent that makes up 5% of the world’s GDP but accounts for less than 1%(2) of global public cloud services revenue. With today’s announcement, customers can now seamlessly and without disruption move to a cloud environment compatible with their existing VMware deployments and truly start to embrace hybrid cloud.”

VMware and AWS have a deep and extensive partnership. Each company has created dedicated sales, solutions architects, and customer success teams to help customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS can be purchased from both AWS and VMware and the companies’ respective partner networks. Additionally, more than 300 validated partner technology solutions are available to customers for use in VMware Cloud on AWS environments.

“We are pleased to see the AWS and VMware relationship continues to enable customers to modernise applications and innovate faster. With VMware Cloud on AWS available in the AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region, customers can now operate a consistent and seamless hybrid cloud environment that combines the VMware software with AWS’s functionality, security, and operational expertise. We look forward to working together and bringing a deeper level of value to our customers in South Africa,” said Chris Erasmus, Country Manager, AWS South Africa.

VMware Cloud on AWS is deployed by customers globally across a broad range of industries, including transportation, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services, and technology. VMware Cloud on AWS supports use cases such as application modernisation, cloud migration, data centre extension, disaster recovery with VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery Service, and cloud-delivered virtual desktop infrastructure.

