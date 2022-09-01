The Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Launches in South Africa

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable device is now available in South African stores. The Mate Xs 2 is the Chinese tech juggernaut’s first device in the foldable phone product segment.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a lightweight and thin body that only weighs 255g with a thickness of 5.4mm, close to the typical weight of your regular smartphone.

Huawei says the Mate Xs 2 also features an industry-first composite screen, which helps to absorb shock and acts as a buffer. “This shock barrier not only improves the phone’s resistance to impact, crushing or drops but also further improves the durability and reliability of the device from the inside out,” the company says via a statement.

Display & Performance

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz for smoother use.

The 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming minimises screen flicker, which helps to reduce eye strain and allows for a more eye-friendly experience, especially under dim light.

Price & Availability

Huawei’s foldable is now available in South Africa at selected retailers, or you can purchase the Mate Xs 2 from the Huawei online store.

The device seems to be retailing for R39,999.00 ($2,332.85) directly from Huawei’s store.

