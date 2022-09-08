8 reasons to promote your technology business with sponsored content

Technology companies striving to grow their market share are always looking for creative ways to promote their products and services. As more people get their news from online publications and interact on social media platforms, sponsored content is becoming an increasingly popular method of advertising.

Sponsored content refers to promotional content created by an advertiser but posted by another news publisher, blogger, or social media influencer.

You can pay for many types of sponsored articles, video interviews or blog posts, including listicles, profile pieces and long-form features.

Sponsored content can be presented in the following formats:

articles;

listicles (articles with lists of best artists, brands, services, etc.);

videos;

photos;

infographics;

tweets on Twitter;

pins on Pinterest;

Instagram posts, Stories, and IGTV videos;

Facebook posts and Stories;

Snapchat Stories;

YouTube videos and shorts;

podcasts, etc.

Why Does Sponsored Content Work?

Sponsored content has the following advantages:

It adds credibility and trustworthiness to your brand image since it is shown alongside other content that a viewer enjoys. it can appear in many different formats or media, which makes sponsored content quite a flexible option. Sponsored content is likelier to be seen and engaged with. Sponsored content positions your brand as a thought leader, drives conversions, and increases sales. Companies can reach online audiences that they might not normally reach through traditional marketing or advertising channels and strategies. Sponsored content receives higher engagement rates. Consumers trust sponsored content more than traditional ads. Sponsored content helps with SEO by making your content searchable on Google and increasing backlinks.

Leading technology publications like IT News Africa, offer advertising programs that empower technology brands with comprehensive content marketing options.

IT News Africa’s readers enjoy educational and informative business technology content, and since this type of native advertising doesn’t feel much like a sales pitch, their readers are more likely to interact with it.

You don’t have content creators? You’re covered! IT News Africa’s in-house content team will help you write SEO-friendly technology articles and design banner ads that drive clicks.

When produced with care and integrity, sponsored content brings value to all parties. But it’s critical to keep one cardinal rule in mind at all times: Create great content!

