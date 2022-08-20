Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Liquid buys an Israeli tech company, Binance moves towards securing South Africa’s crypto space, Xiaomi launches a new device in South Africa and Apple secures a date for the launch of the iPhone 14.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Liquid Makes Big International Strides with Israeli Tech Acquisition

Africa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies announced this week the finalisation of its 100% acquisition and delisting of Israeli technology company Telrad.

Telrad provides innovative technology solutions, including networking, cloud infrastructure, information technology, geoinformatics and cybersecurity for global businesses and governments in 13 countries across the globe.

3. Crypto Firm Binance Chooses New Leader for its South African Business Binance, one of the world’s leading crypto and blockchain infrastructure providers, has announced the appointment of Hannes Wessels as its Country Head of South Africa. The firm says the new appointment will further its ambitions to drive its business operations in the region.

2. Xiaomi 12 Lite Launches in South Africa: Here’s the Price + Specs

Chinese electronics group Xiaomi announced this week that its Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone has been launched and is now available in South Africa.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite packs innovative features within a versatile flagship experience. Read on to discover more of the device’s specifications as well as its pricing and availability.

1. iPhone 14 Launch Date Revealed

Apple has reportedly selected 7 September 2022 for the launch date of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 line of smartphones.

Other products expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 include multiple new Mac computers, affordable and high-end iPads and three new Apple Watch models.

Compiled by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter