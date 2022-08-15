Crypto Firm Binance Chooses New Leader for its South African Business

Binance, one of the world’s leading crypto and blockchain infrastructure providers, has today announced the appointment of Hannes Wessels as its Country Head of South Africa.

The firm says the new appointment will further its ambitions to drive its business operations in the region. According to Finder, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry generally have less than a 10% adoption rate in South Africa. However, interest in the technology continues to grow and global industry leaders like Binance and Yellow Card remain at the forefront of driving adoption as well as blockchain education in the region.

Wessels brings with him over 10 years of experience in the finance sector and is the previous Head of Global Banking for South Africa at HSBC. He is expected to lead the development of business strategies and drive strategic initiatives for Binance in South Africa.

“I am excited to join Binance at a time when crypto adoption is still in its infancy in South Africa and look forward to playing a leading role in Binance’s growth strategy in South Africa,” said Wessels about his new appointment.

Prior to joining Binance, Wessels was responsible for leading HSBC’s corporate and investment banking business in the country. This included the payments and cash management business, which was awarded Euromoney’s leading payments business in South Africa in 2021.

He was a member of the bank’s executive committee in SA and also served as chairman of the bank’s Employment equity committee. During this time, HSBC’s multinational business grew to a top three player in the country.

Wessels will now bring his former experience at traditional financial institutions to this growing industry.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter